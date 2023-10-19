IT budgets hold firm but there are tough choices to be made
In the third of our 2023 series of sustainability head-to-head comparisons, we examine the sustainability claims of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
In the second article of our 2023 series, we examine the sustainability claims of AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Computing's research finds IT leaders positive about the new tools, which are already starting to have a profound effect
Which cloud giant will lift the sustainability trophy?
Cloud hyperscalers and the wider datacentre industry aren't being transparent about the extent of idle resource.
While some organisations see the value of having multiple cloud suppliers, there's no rush to diversify, finds research
With data centre power, water and land use in the spotlight, which of the business software makers leads the green charge?
With the retreat of Covid and hybrid working bedding in, 39% say they are more optimistic than last year, compared with 18% who are less