Cyber, cloud and automation: UK IT leaders reveal their spending priorities

Leadership

IT budgets hold firm but there are tough choices to be made

clock 19 October 2023 • 12 min read
Microsoft Azure V Google Cloud Platform: Which is the most sustainable cloud platform?

Green

In the third of our 2023 series of sustainability head-to-head comparisons, we examine the sustainability claims of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

clock 26 June 2023 • 14 min read
DevOps tool consolidation: Where rationalisation is happening

DevOps

clock 07 June 2023 • 2 min read
AWS V Microsoft Azure: Which is the most sustainable cloud platform?

Green

In the second article of our 2023 series, we examine the sustainability claims of AWS and Microsoft Azure.

clock 10 May 2023 • 21 min read
Generative AI: What does it mean for software development?

DevOps

Computing's research finds IT leaders positive about the new tools, which are already starting to have a profound effect

clock 27 April 2023 • 4 min read
Amazon AWS versus Google GCP 2023 - which cloud service is the most sustainable?

Green

Which cloud giant will lift the sustainability trophy?

clock 19 April 2023 • 24 min read
Cloud isn't as efficient as we'd all like to think

Green

Cloud hyperscalers and the wider datacentre industry aren't being transparent about the extent of idle resource.

clock 02 March 2023 • 7 min read
The high cost of cloud agnosticism

Cloud and Infrastructure

While some organisations see the value of having multiple cloud suppliers, there's no rush to diversify, finds research

clock 02 February 2023 • 3 min read
Eco-warriors: SAP vs Salesforce

Green

With data centre power, water and land use in the spotlight, which of the business software makers leads the green charge?

clock 29 September 2022 • 15 min read
Bouncing back from Covid IT leaders find grounds for optimism

Leadership

With the retreat of Covid and hybrid working bedding in, 39% say they are more optimistic than last year, compared with 18% who are less

clock 30 August 2022 • 4 min read
