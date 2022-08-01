Kate Platonova

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Kate has had a diverse career, starting in advertising and marketing before moving into computer science in her early 20s. She describes herself as an architect - but instead of buildings, she designs technology systems. In particular, she looks after the data landscape at HSBC.

In her role as Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Kate oversees four key areas of HSBC's IT: the physical infrastructure, applications, cybersecurity and data. While data is her own key specialism - previously she was HSBC's CDO - Kate also considers soft skills like communication an important part of any technologist's repertoire.

