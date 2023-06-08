Announcing the top IT leaders of 2023

As well as keeping the business operational, IT leaders - whatever their title - are responsible for horizon-scanning, always ready to spot and take advantage of, or defend against, new developments.

But that isn't the entirety of the modern leader's role. This year the IT Leaders 100 - Computing's definitive assessment of the most influential figures in UK IT - is not only about those who have stood out technologically.

Increasingly, IT leaders are also change leaders, paving the way for the business to follow.

With that in mind, for the first time - in line with Computing's 50th anniversary - we're also incorporating individuals who are distinguishing themselves socially; whether it's through tech for good initiatives, promoting equality and diversity or taking their experience to the third sector on a voluntary basis.

Of course, social good alone is not enough to earn a spot on the list. Everyone named here is a technologist to the roots.

Leading an industry of leaders

Having spoken to hundreds of IT leaders over the last 12 months and beyond - and with decades of experience in the industry across the editorial team - every year we determine which of the UK's CIOs, directors, heads and leads has made the most outstanding contributions to their sector and the industry overall.

To produce this list we took into account factors like size of department, duration in role and level of transformation achieved. Then, working with industry experts, we undertook the challenging task of producing the final list - our assessment of the most influential figures in UK IT today.

Click here to see the IT Leaders 100 - 2023

We're particularly glad to see more participants from traditionally under-represented groups in IT leadership, particularly women and people from BAME backgrounds - even more than our record-setting 2022 list.

Tom Allen, Computing Editor, said, "IT leadership has never been a simple task, but this list proves once again that the UK boasts some of the industry's undisputed front-runners. The people named are showing that IT not only deserves a seat at the table; it is the beating heart of modern business.

"Making the cut onto the IT Leaders 100 is a great achievement, showcasing leadership in a sector full of outstanding individuals."

Congratulations to all who made the final list - and well done on your outstanding contributions to the industry.

