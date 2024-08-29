Interview: Cloudsource, Digital Technology Leaders Awards winner 2024

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards are unique among Computing events. Rather than platforms and tools, this event is dedicated to the companies and workers driving technology forwards at the leading edge of IT.

We announced our winners in London last month, and caught up with one of them - Mark Williams, CEO of Cloudsource - to learn more about how the company operates.

Cloudsource, which won Digital Services Company of the Year, is a Microsoft solutions specialist, which uses the Microsoft cloud business application technology stack to digitise public services.

Computing: Why are digital services important to the modern world?

Mark Williams: Digital services have never been more important to the modern world. Everything has changed: the way we deliver our operations remotely; working from home; the way that people want to consume public services and business services these days through digital channels; everything's got to be accessible through mobile devices and at the click of a button.

CTG: How did you feel when you heard your entry had won?

MW: It was amazing to hear we had won this award; it's a real motivator for our management teams, our delivery teams, all the way through our business. It really showcases to our customers the level of services that we can work and deliver our services to.

CTG: What do you think make your entry stand out?

MW: What really made our submission stand out was, whilst there are lots of Microsoft business application partners out there doing some great things for their customers, what really sets us apart is our domain knowledge within this sector. It's not the easiest one to understand and it can be quite a complicated one to navigate, so to achieve an award within this sector is a real accolade for what we can deliver.

CTG: What does the win mean for your team and your organisation?

MW: Winning this award is a real big thing for our business. In the last 12 months we've almost doubled our business in size, and we've got aspirations to do that again in the next 12 months. Winning awards like this that really give us exposure is going to help us attract more great talent to our business so we can deliver more of our services within this space.

CTG: What does the future hold for your organisation?

MW: Over the next 12 months we've got some really ambitious plans for our business. Within the Microsoft business applications space we've got some exciting new technology, it's all powered by AI, that's going to help us deliver more solutions for our customers; and, as we move forward, we're looking to attract more people to our business and maybe double in size again.

Find all the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024 here, and click here to find more information about our upcoming events: the UK IT Industry Awards, Women and Diversity in Tech Festival and Women in Technology Excellence Awards.