ICO reprimands Labour Party for failing to respond to personal information requests

An email inbox designated for privacy-related requests was not checked for nearly a year

ICO reprimands Labour Party for failing to respond to personal information requests
ICO reprimands Labour Party for failing to respond to personal information requests

The Labour Party has faced criticism from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for its handling of data subject access requests (SARs) following a cyberattack in 2021.

The attack in 2021 led to the loss of a significant amount of member and supporter data, raising concerns about the party's ability to protect sensitive information. The ICO launched an investig...

