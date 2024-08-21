Cream of the crop: Here's the shortlist for the UK IT Industry Awards 2024

A testament to the importance of IT

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
The shortlist brings outstanding people, projects, products and companies together into one star-studded place.

We are pleased to release the shortlist for the UK IT Industry Awards 2024, marking the beginning of the final countdown to the most anticipated event in the technology industry calendar.

Set to take place on Wednesday, 13th November, at Battersea Evolution in London, these awards are renowned for their unparalleled professionalism, scale and influence in the IT sector.

As the world rapidly changes with advances in artificial intelligence, green technology and cloud-native solutions, the UK IT Industry Awards are a testament to the critical role IT professionals play in shaping our future. Computing has once again worked with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, to draw up a comprehensive range of categories to honour the brightest minds, the most innovative projects, and the organisations making significant strides in the digital landscape.

Click here to see the shortlist

The awards are divided into four key categories: Individual Excellence, Organisational Excellence, Project Excellence and Technology Excellence. From recognising emerging and established talent in Apprentice of the Year and IT Leader of the Year, to celebrating ground-breaking achievements in AI Innovation of the Year and Sustainable Technology of the Year, the shortlist highlights those who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the IT world.

With the release of the shortlist, it's over to our judges to take on the incredibly difficult task of choosing winners.

One of the unique aspects of the UK IT Industry Awards is its rigorous judging process. Unlike other industry accolades, these awards are judged by independent panels of IT leaders who engage directly with nominees, ensuring that winners are chosen based on their real-world impact and contribution, rather than polished marketing presentations.

Make sure to join us on 13th November in London, where we will celebrate the winners for their genuine leadership and innovation in the field of IT. Finalists can click here to book a table.

 

