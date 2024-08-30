Google launches new image generation model with improved capabilities and safeguards

Previous version was criticised for historical inaccuracies in generated images

Google launches new image generation model
Google launches new image generation model

Google has released its new image generation model, called Gemini Imagen 3, after a brief hiatus due to significant public backlash over the previous version.

Google's previous image generation model was found to depict inaccurate historical scenes, often perpetuating harmful stereotypes. In response, Google halted the feature earlier this year and vowed...

