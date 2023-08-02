Cloud Excellence Awards 2023: Table bookings are open

This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, recognising innovation, excellence and outstanding achievements in the realm of cloud computing.

Whether you're a vendor pushing the boundaries of what's possible or an end-user firm harnessing the power of the cloud to drive success, the Cloud Excellence Awards are your chance to shine!

The cloud has transformed the way organisations do business, enabling them to adapt swiftly to changing market conditions and fostering a culture of experimentation with new ideas and tools. It offers unmatched efficiency in setting up infrastructure and platforms, while also freeing businesses from the burden of managing in-house IT.

The Cloud Excellence Awards honour the products, projects and individuals making this happen. This year's finalists embody both innovation and delivery, taking their ideas through to a successful end state with satisfied customers and provable returns. The competition to secure a place on the prestigious winners list, as ever, is hard-fought.

Click here to reserve your spot

Stephen Young, director at 2022 winner AssureStor, said, "Winning an award from Computing, a long-standing and trusted voice to the sector, recognises and supports our position as a reliable and dependable service provider to the channel. It will help us solidify an exciting pipeline of business for the years ahead."

Martin Taylor, deputy CEO at 2023 finalist Content Guru, said, "Events like the Cloud Excellence Awards are key to recognising genuine talent and ingenuity in the IT industry. We see a lot of positive press for the very largest IT organisations who often appear to have monopolised the space, but a lot of the real innovation still comes from individuals and smaller teams who work tirelessly to develop new and creative technology solutions. These awards are a great opportunity to recognise upcoming talent and out-of-the-box thinking, from wherever it comes in the IT industry."

We're now just a few weeks away from the live awards ceremony on Thursday 21st September, in the heart of central London. Book your table now to join us in celebrating the innovations, partnerships and transformations shaping the future of the cloud industry.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023. Click here to secure your place.