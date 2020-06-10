Cloud Excellence Awards
New Relic: "Cloud migration is shifting to modernisation"
Computing awards are a chance for companies to "challenge themselves against the best in class"
Shortlist announced for the 2019 Cloud Excellence Awards
Only the most impressive firms in the UK cloud industry have made the list
Cloud culture must be born from the ground up, says Computing's Cloud Professional of the Year, Justin Day
The award win has already had an impact on Day's inbox
Here are the winners of the Cloud Awards 2018
Who made it big on the night?
In cloud the watchword is 'trust but verify' but 'verification is very difficult', says insurer
Cloud computing has 'massive problems', warns Collegiate IT manager Michael Dear, but many organisations are using the cloud effectively
Enter now to take part in Computing's 2018 Cloud Excellence Awards
Are you a cloud leader?
Cloud Excellence Awards 2017 - and the winners are...
An exciting evening saw some of the best companies in the cloud industry awarded for their achievements
Shortlist announced for the 2017 Cloud Excellence Awards
Check the shortlist to see if you're in with a chance of being named a cloud leader.