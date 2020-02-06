cloud
Saying no to vendors' forced march to the cloud
You need to weigh up several criteria before you jump wholesale to the big vendors' SaaS propositions
Safra Catz made sole CEO of Oracle despite flat revenues
Catz now officially sole CEO of Oracle as the company reports flat revenues and profits
Microsoft's EU contracts non-compliant with GDPR, warns European Data Protection Supervisor
Result of ongoing investigation raises 'serious concerns' over Microsoft's compliance with data protection rules, EDPS indicates
'We stopped WannaCry outbreak within two seconds,' says Darktrace's John Dyer
Intelligent network monitoring can't do much to prevent fast-propagating security threats unless the tool can also block them, says Dyer
You're already using multi-cloud, whether you know it or not
A panel of IT professionals discuss their multi-cloud strategies, and explain that every business is already across multiple clouds, whether it realises it or not
Making a success of bimodal IT at Esure
DevOps manager Chris Denton on a two-speed approach to software at the online insurer
Trainline CTO Mark Holt: Digital transformation is all about constantly 'iterating' apps, features and services
Strip processes down to the essentials, organise around small, empowered teams - and dump legacy Oracle tech and shift to the cloud, suggests Holt
Amazon and Microsoft shortlisted for Pentagon's $10bn cloud contract
Oracle and IBM elbowed out of JEDI defence cloud contract
Santander strikes five year $700m deal with IBM in money-saving cloud migration move
Spanish banking group to adopt IBM DevOps, Watson AI and other IBM tools as it shifts to hybrid multi-cloud environment
Cloud: you're in it, what now?
Cloud deployments do not always live up to expectations, join us to discuss how to make it work
AWS Ground Station first customers include DigitalGlobe, BlackSky and Spire
Pay-as-you-go 'ground station-as-a-service' is aimed at lowering costs and streamlining processes
EU Council approves reform to break down barriers for free movement of data
The regulation should make it easier to switch cloud providers or recover data from them
A customer's approach to the cloud - ensuring consistency in security
Intellectual Property & Technology partner, Duncan Pithouse, and senior associate, Roxanne Chow from law firm DLA Piper, outline what firms should consider when looking to use cloud services
Retail apocalypse: The ten great 'plagues' of the high street
Competition from the internet isn't the only big challenge that high street retailers face, warns Uniconta UK CEO Russell Lawrence
Optimising cloud economics to future-proof the business
Separating compute and storage is one answer to retaining flexibility in business analytics
Microservices herald the death of reskinning at Worldline
Modularity is a natural fit for an agile approach
Nvidia brings Kubernetes to GPUs for the first time
Developers first in the queue to test TensorRT and TensorFlow integration tools running on Nvidia GPUs
Demand for speed and analytics drive Cloud Object Storage updates
IBM launched its new Cloud Object Storage services at its THINK conference
Join us for Cloud & Infrastructure North in Manchester next month
The North of England is turning into a technology hub
Thales warns: businesses are embracing new technologies, but leaving security behind
Businesses don't understand how to protect themselves with the move to the cloud, big data and the IoT
Former Google employees found start-up to transform application management
An ex Google employee is looking to transform the way firms manage apps.
Cloud-first doesn't mean everything goes into the cloud, argues CIO
Tom Clark, CIO of Leeds Building Society, says that some systems must stay on-premise because cloud is simply more expensive
Cloud security: How CIOs deal with the risks
A panel of CIOs at a recent Computing event discuss their strategies for mitigating risks to their data in the cloud
Is the cloud the answer to the GDPR that SMEs have been waiting for?
Businesses have concerns about the GDPR, with the compliance deadline approaching fast and the impact expected to be significant