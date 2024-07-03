How DVSA digitally transformed the driver theory test

DVSA led the transformation of the Theory Test Service, a large-scale, complex and high-visibility service, through our delivery partner, Kainos. It enabled the test delivery and candidate service to be brought in-house after being outsourced for 19 years. This provided us with greater control and flexibility over the service to reduce cost and improve customer experience.

The new service is one of the largest online testing initiatives globally, a government ‘Great' Top-75 service, and lays the foundations for future DVSA service transformations and integrations. Working collaboratively with Kainos throughout Discovery, Alpha and Beta phases, DVSA transformed this complex and high-stake service, successfully undertaking user-centred design, digital delivery, business readiness and on-boarding of operational staff, Test Centre Networks (TCN) and test candidates.

Service requirements

Provide multi-channel service catering for 3m+ tests annually.

Disaggregate 19-year-old legacy service, bringing it in-house.

Reduce spiralling total cost of ownership.

Improve customer experience via multi-supplier test centre model.

Prioritise accessibility needs for 19% of test takers who require additional support.

Drive scalability to meet unprecedented post-COVID-19 demand.

Creating one of the world's largest online testing services

Leveraging agile delivery methodologies, we worked with Kainos to create a digital platform to orchestrate the complex array of services, from booking through to test delivery and results, providing a consistent user experience regardless of test centre provider. Continuous integration pipelines now enable us to quickly enact change, providing agility across emerging policy initiatives and continuous service improvement to respond to user needs.

Challenges we overcame

Transitioning from the existing live service without disruption to candidates, internal users or service.

Managing technical complexity and integrations with systems and organisations.

User-centred design and candidate needs ranged from access needs (including British sign language), learning difficulties and non-native English speakers.

Data security and compliance was critical for processing large volumes of personal data (test bookings/results).

Government transformation trailblazer

This project is a technology trailblazer in government, being the first public sector organisation to integrate a national-scale transactional digital service directly with Microsoft Dynamics 365, paving the way for other departments to capitalise on the product's cost efficiency and effective customer management.

Game-changing outcomes

Booking service went live 2 months before our legacy contract end date, avoiding substantial extension penalties.

£50m saving projected over 5 years.

96% customer satisfaction.

129% increase in test with accessibility adjustments.

Up to 15,000 bookings per day, more than double previous capacity.

93% of tests happening within 28 days of booking.

Test network expanded to 209 centres, achieving DVSA's objective that all candidates are within 40 miles of a test centre in rural areas, or 40 minutes in urban areas.

Internal stakeholder perspective

Alex Fiddes, head of digital operations at DVSA, said, "The project was agile delivery at its best. An exemplar in collaboration across digital, business and operations to transform a behemoth, highly complex service which is critical to ensuring we deliver our strategy of keeping Britain's roads safe."

Rob Davies is the Theory Test Service orchestration owner at DVSA, joining in 2005 from DWP. He recently joined the Theory Test Project as programme manager before becoming digital service owner, ensuring a successful launch, and continues to champion digital accessibility and service improvement.

The DVSA and Kainos are finalists at tonight's Digital Technology Leaders Awards