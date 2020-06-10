Leadership
The Women in Tech Festival returns for 2020
The Festival was a great success in 2019, and Computing and CRN are pleased to bring it back this year to celebrate the success of women in IT and the channel
Who's leading in DevOps? Click here to see the shortlist for DevOps Excellence 2020
Did you make the cut?
'Psychological safety' the most important factor in successful teams, claims veteran technology team builder Tom Geraghty
A work culture in which failure is encouraged helps teams to experiment, work better together and will be more adaptable to change, argues Geraghty
First-ever Women in Tech Festival this week attracts more than 600 delegates
More than 600 delegates from across the IT industry attended the first Women in Tech Festival UK this week, hosted by Computing and Computer Reseller News
You must be inclusive for diversity initiatives work
Diversity is not economics - you need to start from the top, says Pitney Bowes' Sheryl Battles
How Leeds Building Society plans to achieve diversity in tech
Leeds' Becky Hewitt talks about some of the initiatives the building society has adopted to achieve its target of 33 per cent of women holding senior leadership roles by 2021
Shortlist announced for the 2019 Cloud Excellence Awards
Only the most impressive firms in the UK cloud industry have made the list
A little less strategy, a little more action: why most successful companies fail at strategy
Does business strategy matter given how few successful organisations have one, asks technology and strategy consultant Mark Ridley
Network Rail appoints Aidan Hancock as group CIO
Ex-BP IT director moves to Network Rail
Women paid more than men in senior IT roles
Men outnumber women in technology leadership roles, with only 16 per cent of roles being filled by women, according to recruitment firm Michael Page
How AECOM's $2.3bn outsourcing deal with IBM went disastrously wrong
Computing charts the recent history of the ailing deal, with rumours building that the companies are on the cusp of acrimoniously parting company
Establishing a business case for DevOps
"The case for DevOps makes itself," said a panelist
Security Excellence Awards 2018 - the best photos from the industry's premier event
The Security Excellence Awards 2018 were a roaring success, full of glitz, glamour and glass - trophies, that is. Check out this gallery of the top photos from the night
Just one month left to enter the Digital Technology Leader Awards
We're honouring the people driving digital
Computing's technology heroes of 2017
Recognising the people who have pushed technology forwards this year
Peter Cochrane: WannaCry? I wanna understand what's going on
Peter Cochrane examines the common problem between the WannaCry outbreak, the BA breakdown and the NSA malware tools leakage - managers
Only nine per cent of IT leaders are women - no progress on last year
But female CIOs were more likely to have received a salary increase than their male counterparts
What does it take to be a CIO?
Some of the UK's top technology leaders reveal the skills needed to make the step up to CIO and CTO roles
CIOs 'can't afford to lose technical roots'
While the CIO is becoming more accepted as a business leader, CIOs can't afford to lose their grasp on technology, say tech leaders
CIO role to be "more important than it's ever been in 2017" says NetScout VP
Also: IT security job availability to rise in 2017 as digital change accelerates
Apple, Microsoft, Box and others react to Trump victory
The Donald has tech leaders in a tizz
The evolving CISO: It's not about IT - it's about business
Vince Warrington, director, Protective Intelligence, explains why today's chief information security officer ultimately needs to know more about business than technology
The megalomaniac CFO - the CIO's biggest threat?
What should today's technology leaders fear most of all? Change, culture, CFOs, or all three?
DevOps is a game changer for us, says Greater London Authority IT chief
David Munn says integration of teams and a change of job profiles has been 'incredibly powerful' for GLA