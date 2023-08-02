Cloud attacks start within 10 minutes of credential theft: report

Threat actors use cloud automation to reduce the time between phishing and attacking

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
10 minutes after credentials stolen cloud attacks start, report
Image:

10 minutes after credentials stolen cloud attacks start, report

Threat actors typically initiate attacks on cloud-based systems within 10 minutes of obtaining credentials, according to a report by security vendor Sysdig.

"Attackers in the cloud operate at different time scales than on‐premises for the same reasons we do," Sysdig researchers say in the company's 2023 Global Cloud Threat Report. "Whether targeted ...

Open source: supporting a different form of capitalism

Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

