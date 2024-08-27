IT Essentials: Winning hearts and minds

It starts with convenience

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Winning hearts and minds

Trying to solutionise your way to victory will just turn staff against your work.

While visiting my family last weekend I walked past an estate agent and, as everyone likes to do, stopped to check out the houses I can't afford. The area I grew up is popular, which means expen...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
IT Essentials: Regulators hate this one simple trick

Legislation and Regulation

IT Essentials: Regulators hate this one simple trick

Deny, ignore, and carry on with business as usual

clock 02 September 2024 • 3 min read
How AI governance keeps a lid on shadow AI

Strategy

How AI governance keeps a lid on shadow AI

clock 28 August 2024 • 4 min read
Cream of the crop: Here's the shortlist for the UK IT Industry Awards 2024

Leadership

Cream of the crop: Here's the shortlist for the UK IT Industry Awards 2024

A testament to the importance of IT

clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

04 September 2024 • 1 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Management

IT Essentials: Winning hearts and minds
Management

IT Essentials: Winning hearts and minds

It starts with convenience

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 27 August 2024 • 3 min read
'We need to want to innovate again': A CIO's hope for the future
Management

'We need to want to innovate again': A CIO's hope for the future

Years of turmoil have blocked innovation and investment in the UK

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 19 August 2024 • 3 min read
How to beat burnout - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast
Management

How to beat burnout - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Under pressure

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 12 August 2024 • 2 min read