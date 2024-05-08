IT glitch takes passports gates offline across the UK

A technical issue affecting UK Border Force's IT systems caused hours-long queues at airports around the country before it was fixed.
Airports across Scotland and England - including major hubs like Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester - were affected by the outage, which first manifested on Tuesday evening. The issue was most app...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders