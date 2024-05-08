IT glitch takes passports gates offline across the UK

However, a cyber attack has been ruled out

Tom Allen
IT glitch takes passports gates offline across the UK

A technical issue affecting UK Border Force's IT systems caused hours-long queues at airports around the country before it was fixed.

Airports across Scotland and England - including major hubs like Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester - were affected by the outage, which first manifested on Tuesday evening. The issue was most app...

IT Essentials: The short step from fear to excitement

Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

