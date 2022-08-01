Charlotte Baldwin

A technology leader with more than 20 years' experience delivering business-led technology and operational transformation, Charlotte is the Global CIO for Costa Coffee, where she is responsible for all the technology and digital solutions that enable the business.

Before joining Costa, Charlotte held roles at Bupa, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Pearson, among others. They included Divisional CIO, CTO, Chief Digital & Tech Officer and Tech Strategy Leader positions. She has always focused on strategy development, digital leadership, building technology leadership and operating model optimisation, as well as architecture and complex legacy transformation.