Emer McNally

Working with major international companies, Emer has helped them improve their operations by developing innovative and sustainable IT strategies, adopting the right technology solutions and building teams that deliver outstanding results. The results speak for themselves: Emer has used tech - including mobile, web and in-store kiosks - to reach out to customers in a way that is both convenient and fun, driving both sales and higher customer satisfaction.

Just a few of Emer's former roles include CIO positions at Meggitt, McDonald's Europe and Laing O'Rourke, as well as National Grid. Since March 2021, however, she has worked as National Grid's Global Head of Transformation and Digital Adoption.