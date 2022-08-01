Jasper McIntosh

Tom Allen
Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Jasper has led The Gym Group's technology operation since 2011. An experienced technology director, he has previously delivered high profile projects for GlaxoSmithKline, Global Fund, the NHS and the French Presidential Palace.

Whilst at The Gym Group, Jasper has overseen a major programme of digital transformation and growth. The business has scaled from just 15 sites to more than 175, with a membership of nearly 800,000. At the same time Jasper and his team have introduced significant new digital experiences and data and analytics capabilities to drive change across the business.

