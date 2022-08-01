Simon Coles

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

With a background in product development, ops and consulting, Simon is an experienced IT leader who has mainly worked with IT teams and systems in the financial sector.

Simon rejoined PayPoint as CTO in 2017, having previously managed the company's IT team at its Mobile and Online subsidiary prior to its sale in 2016. He has worked in both the payments and retail wealth management sectors for over 30 years as an engineer, manager, consultant and IT executive. He has launched and managed card processing systems for several banks and consulted on payments in the UK, USA, and Australia.

Before joining PayPoint Simon was a management consultant for several years, and has delivered significant IT programmes for several banks, wealth managers and insurance firms

