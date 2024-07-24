UK and Irish police take down 'most prolific' DDoS site

DigitalStress was a DDoS-for-hire service designed to make attacks easy

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Image:

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), in collaboration with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the FBI, successfully infiltrated and took down DigitalStress, an online marketplace offering DDoS services.

The joint operation resulted in the arrest of a suspected controller of DigitalStress and the seizure of the digitalstress.su site. DigitalStress, which operated under the old Soviet Union domai...

