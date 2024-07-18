Microsoft faces down criticism after laying off DEI team

Microsoft has laid off an internal team which focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s part of a wider trend.
After Microsoft included its DEI team in its latest round of job cuts, a team leader spoke out in an email sent to thousands of employees and seen by Business Insider. "True systems-change work...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders