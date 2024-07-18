Microsoft faces down criticism after laying off DEI team

Company says it’s due to ‘changing business needs’

Penny Horwood
clock • 3 min read
Shutterstock
Image:

Shutterstock

Microsoft has laid off an internal team which focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s part of a wider trend.

After Microsoft included its DEI team in its latest round of job cuts, a team leader spoke out in an email sent to thousands of employees and seen by Business Insider.  "True systems-change work...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Threats and Risks

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Now-patched bug allowed attackers to circumvent Microsoft AD authentication checks

clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Security

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Vendors should minimise use of kernel mode, customers should make full use of integrated Windows security features

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Malicious 'ghost' DaaS network spreading malware through GitHub

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Leadership

Bubbln: Ushering in a new era of AI-driven network automation
Leadership

Bubbln: Ushering in a new era of AI-driven network automation

Bubbln acts as a bridge between the AI model, network infrastructure, and network engineers

Olasupo Okunaiya
clock 24 July 2024 • 3 min read
Celebrating innovation and impact: Marie Curie and esynergy's award-winning partnership
Leadership

Celebrating innovation and impact: Marie Curie and esynergy's award-winning partnership

'The partnership between esynergy and Marie Curie is a beacon of what can be achieved when technology meets its purpose'

Ulrike Eder
clock 24 July 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft faces down criticism after laying off DEI team
Leadership

Microsoft faces down criticism after laying off DEI team

Company says it’s due to ‘changing business needs’

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 18 July 2024 • 3 min read