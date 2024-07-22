CISO: Why we will probably stick with CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike has to take 99% of the blame, but it could happen to others too

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
CISO: Why we will probably stick with CrowdStrike
Image:

CISO: Why we will probably stick with CrowdStrike

The failed CrowdStrike update last week caused worldwide havoc. Havoc for hundreds of thousands of customers, for those who rely on their services, and for CrowdStrike itself, which saw its stock plummet as a result of the biggest IT outage of all time.

There have been arguments on social media over the technical causes of the issue, and the company's very survival has been the subject of much online conjecture. However, CrowdStrike's competito...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Threats and Risks

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Now-patched bug allowed attackers to circumvent Microsoft AD authentication checks

clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Security

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Vendors should minimise use of kernel mode, customers should make full use of integrated Windows security features

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security Technology

Going passwordless in mid-size organisations: benefits and challenges
Security Technology

Going passwordless in mid-size organisations: benefits and challenges

The banking world ushered in passwordless in the 2010s, but businesses have yet to catch up

Samara Lynn
clock 19 July 2024 • 6 min read
Google strengthens Advanced Protection Program with passkey integration
Security Technology

Google strengthens Advanced Protection Program with passkey integration

To enroll in APP with a passkey, users need a compatible device and browser

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 July 2024 • 3 min read
NCSC CTO: UK tech sector not incentivising companies to build secure software
Security Technology

NCSC CTO: UK tech sector not incentivising companies to build secure software

Calls for market reform to usher in secure future tech

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 May 2024 • 2 min read