CISO: Why we will probably stick with CrowdStrike

The failed CrowdStrike update last week caused worldwide havoc. Havoc for hundreds of thousands of customers, for those who rely on their services, and for CrowdStrike itself, which saw its stock plummet as a result of the biggest IT outage of all time.
There have been arguments on social media over the technical causes of the issue, and the company's very survival has been the subject of much online conjecture. However, CrowdStrike's competito...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders