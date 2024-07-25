Bubbln: Ushering in a new era of AI-driven network automation

Traditionally, network engineers faced the tedious and error-prone process of manually logging into individual devices and meticulously entering lines of commands. This inefficiency not only added significant time to network deployments but also introduced the ever-present threat of human error. The emergence of automation frameworks like Ansible offered a sigh of relief, allowing engineers to automate repetitive tasks through scripting. However, scripting itself requires a deep understanding of specific languages, creating a barrier for some and leaving room for residual errors.

This is where Bubbln, a revolutionary AI-powered tool developed by Olasupo Okunaiya and his team at the startup, Bubbln Technologies, enters the scene. Bubbln takes network automation a step further by integrating the power of Artificial Intelligence directly into the process of generating automation scripts. It acts as a bridge between the AI model, network infrastructure, and network engineers. Bubbln takes network parameter input from an engineer, composes a prompt by combining the inputted parameters with well-engineered instructions written in natural language, and parses this to the AI model for the generation of network configuration playbooks. The generated playbooks are then sent back to Bubbln for processing and validation before being executed on the connected network. This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionise network management, offering significant benefits like:

Eliminating Human Error: Scripting mistakes can have serious consequences for network stability. Bubbln's reliance on AI to generate playbooks significantly reduces the risk of human error, leading to more reliable and robust network configurations.

Boosting Efficiency: In today's fast-paced environment, time is an asset. Bubbln significantly accelerates network deployments and modifications by automating playbook generation. Tests with a simple OSPF-based network of four routers demonstrated notable time savings: Bubbln-generated playbooks achieved an average deployment time of 174 seconds with a 99% accuracy rate. This is a marked improvement over manually written playbooks, which took 541 seconds, and the traditional manual configuration method, which took 1,219 seconds. There's also potential for further optimisation with an improved input approach.

Democratising Network Automation: The need for network automation expertise often creates a bottleneck, hindering wider adoption. Bubbln eliminates the barrier of scripting knowledge. Network engineers of all experience levels can leverage Bubbln's AI capabilities to handle configuration tasks.

The Future of Network Automation

The potential of Bubbln extends far beyond its current capabilities. Olasupo envisions a future where Bubbln incorporates even more advanced features, such as:

Purpose-Built AI Models: Developing specialised AI models tailored specifically for network automation tasks, which will enhance the accuracy and efficiency of automated configurations and optimisations.

Enhanced Protocol Support: Expanding Bubbln's versatility to encompass a wider range of network protocols and configurations, making it adaptable to diverse network environments.

Real-Time Network Optimisation: Integrating real-time analytics capabilities will allow Bubbln to provide valuable insights into network performance, enabling proactive optimisation and troubleshooting.

Bubbln represents a significant leap forward in network automation. By seamlessly integrating AI with traditional automation tools, Bubbln offers unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. As network demands continue to rise, Bubbln has the potential to become an indispensable tool for network engineers, ensuring robust, scalable, and reliable network operations.

To learn more about Bubbln and explore its capabilities, please visit the Bubbln website: www.bubbln.com

Olasupo Okunaiya, co-founder of Bubbln Technologies, is a network automation enthusiast with over 14 years of experience in the telecommunications and networking industry. He is a certified Cisco Specialist in Enterprise Core, specialising in building and maintaining networks. Olasupo holds an MSc (with distinction) in Advanced Computer Networks from Birmingham City University, UK, and a BSc in Mathematics & Computer Sciences. His skills encompass network routing and switching, automation, and cloud technologies. He is a published author in IEEE, and a recipient of multiple awards for outstanding performance.