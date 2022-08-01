Andy Chalklin

Tom Allen
Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Andy has extensive international experience driving technology innovation and digital transformation. He has a track record of success leading technology functions, setting strategic vision and managing infrastructure, systems development, data management and security. He is skilled in aligning IT investment with the needs of the business and has worked across many sectors, including technology, hospitality & retail, financial services, space and aviation.

Some of Andy's career highlights include: migrating a global organisation to the public cloud, enabling scale whilst reducing complexity and cost; building a technology business in the City of London; and being part of the team involved in the first use of modern object-based software design and programming for the main flight programme of the Ariane 5 heavy launch space vehicle.

