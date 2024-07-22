CrowdStrike updates caused Linux outages in April

A recent CrowdStrike update wreaked havoc on Windows machines worldwide, causing a wave of Blue Screen of Deaths (BSODs) that crippled operations in critical sectors like healthcare, finance and airlines.
While CrowdStrike initially assured Linux users they were safe, it has now emerged that similar issues have silently plagued Linux systems for months. In April, a civic tech lab experienced a co...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders