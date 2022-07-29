Rosie Slater-Carr

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Rosie is an experienced IT leader with extensive transformational experience in the charity, consulting, and public sectors. She is Chief Operating Officer at the Church of England, and has also led IT - or held senior digital roles - at British Red Cross, The Children's Society, Birkbeck College, Cancer Research UK and the NSPCC, as well as positions at PA Consulting and IBM.

Her key strengths include the ability to think strategically whilst ensuring delivery; identifying opportunities and deriving value from technology, data and innovation; a skill for inspiring teams across boundaries; and a supportive, open management style.

