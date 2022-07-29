Sarah Milton-Hunt

Tom Allen
1 min read
Sarah Milton-Hunt

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Sarah is a CIO, technology and transformation director with a strong history of delivery across many industry sectors. She joined National Grid as CIO in September 2021, where she is helping to guide the organisation through the ongoing energy transition to renewable sources. She has also been heavily involved in IT leadership at major firms including P&O Ferries, BAA and HPE.

Sarah is a commercially focused business development professional, skilled in IT strategy, management, project portfolio management, SaaS, architecture and consultancy.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen

