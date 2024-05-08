LockBit leader unmasked

Named as Russian national Dmitry Khoroshev

A joint operation by law enforcement agencies in the UK, USA and Australia has unmasked and sanctioned the leader of the infamous LockBit ransomware gang.

Dmitry Khoroshev, who previously operated under the online alias LockBitSupp, faces asset freezes and travel bans after authorities exposed his role leading the ransomware group responsible for ext...

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Operation Endgame was 'the largest ever operation against botnets'

clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
FBI arrests young kingpin of dark web Incognito Market

Law

FBI arrests young kingpin of dark web Incognito Market

The online bazaar facilitated the sale of illegal drugs across the globe

clock 23 May 2024 • 2 min read
BreachForums website seized in international operation

Law

BreachForums website seized in international operation

The online cybercrime marketplace has been operated by a threat actor known as ShinyHunters since June 2023, the FBI says

clock 20 May 2024 • 2 min read
Santander hack: Hackers offer confidential data for sale
Hacking

Santander hack: Hackers offer confidential data for sale

ShinyHunters claims to have credit card numbers for 28 million individuals

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 June 2024 • 2 min read
Ticketmaster: Data of half a billion customers hacked, report
Hacking

Ticketmaster: Data of half a billion customers hacked, report

1.3 TB data trove on sale for $500,000

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 30 May 2024 • 2 min read
BBC data breach affects 25,000 current and former employees
Hacking

BBC data breach affects 25,000 current and former employees

Second attack on pension scheme in less than a year

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 30 May 2024 • 2 min read