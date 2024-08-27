British Library issues £400,000 tender to rebuild after cyberattack

Library still working to recover data, almost one year on

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
British Library issues £400,000 tender to rebuild after cyberattack

The British Library is seeking security contractors to help it restore services after a massive cyberattack in 2023

The Library was attacked by ransomware gang Rhysida in October last year, shutting down its computer, phone and WiFi systems for almost a month. After the Library refused to pay the Bitcoin rans...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
ICO reprimands Labour Party for failing to respond to personal information requests

Compliance

ICO reprimands Labour Party for failing to respond to personal information requests

An email inbox designated for privacy-related requests was not checked for nearly a year

clock 30 August 2024 • 3 min read
No honour among ransomware thieves: affiliates' trust craters after takedown

Threats and Risks

No honour among ransomware thieves: affiliates' trust craters after takedown

Law enforcement action and exit scams have damaged the big gangs' brands

clock 22 August 2024 • 3 min read
Judge orders NHS hackers to unmask and hand back data

Law

Judge orders NHS hackers to unmask and hand back data

Not an empty gesture

clock 16 August 2024 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Strategy

How AI governance keeps a lid on shadow AI
Strategy

How AI governance keeps a lid on shadow AI

Irena Poncar
clock 28 August 2024 • 4 min read
British Library issues £400,000 tender to rebuild after cyberattack
Strategy

British Library issues £400,000 tender to rebuild after cyberattack

Library still working to recover data, almost one year on

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 27 August 2024 • 2 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: China adds export restrictions as UK and India seek a minerals deal
Strategy

Asian Tech Roundup: China adds export restrictions as UK and India seek a minerals deal

Plus: Australian gold miner attacked

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 16 August 2024 • 3 min read