Telegram CEO arrested in France

Related to accusations of child porn and drug trafficking circulating on Telegram

clock • 3 min read
Durov is a Russian-born French-Emirati citizen
Image:

Durov is a Russian-born French-Emirati citizen

French authorities have detained Telegram CEO Pavel Durov as part of a wide-ranging criminal investigation.

The investigation covers a range of alleged violations, including money laundering, drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Laure Beccuau of the Paris Public Prosec...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

Security Technology

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

Enveil's Ellison Anne Williams on practical applications of homomorphic encryption

clock 15 August 2024 • 4 min read
UK police take down major online fraud platform

Threats and Risks

UK police take down major online fraud platform

Russian Coms is thought to have affected approximately 170,000 people in the UK alone

clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
French internet attacked during Olympics

Threats and Risks

French internet attacked during Olympics

Second major attack on French infrastructure in less than a week

clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Law

Judge orders NHS hackers to unmask and hand back data
Law

Judge orders NHS hackers to unmask and hand back data

Not an empty gesture

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 16 August 2024 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: What role does tech play in UK unrest?
Law

IT Essentials: What role does tech play in UK unrest?

And should it answer for it?

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 12 August 2024 • 3 min read
CrowdStrike rebuffs Delta's legal threats
Law

CrowdStrike rebuffs Delta's legal threats

'Strongly rejects any allegation that it was grossly negligent or committed wilful misconduct'

Kyle Alspach
clock 06 August 2024 • 3 min read