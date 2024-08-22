No honour among ransomware thieves: affiliates' trust craters after takedown

Law enforcement action and exit scams have damaged the big gangs' brands

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
No honour among ransomware thieves as affiliates' trust craters


No honour among ransomware thieves as affiliates' trust craters

There are signs that international law enforcement actions and scams pulled by gangs against their affiliates have dented trust among ransomware groups, according to a report by security vendor WithSecure.

Ransomware as a Service, which provides a useful leg up for budding criminal gangs as well as a steady income stream for the major players such as Lockbit and ALPHV/BlackCat, has been the prevalent...

