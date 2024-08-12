Trump campaign reports email hack

Former President Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 US presidential election claimed on Saturday that it had been the target of a cyberattack, pointing fingers at the Iranian government.
The allegations surfaced shortly after news outlet Politico reported it had received internal campaign documents from an anonymous source in July. Among the leaked documents was a 271-page resea...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders