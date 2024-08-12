Trump campaign reports email hack

Suggests Iranian involvement as 2024 election heats up

Trump campaign reports email hack
Trump campaign reports email hack

Former President Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 US presidential election claimed on Saturday that it had been the target of a cyberattack, pointing fingers at the Iranian government.

The allegations surfaced shortly after news outlet Politico reported it had received internal campaign documents from an anonymous source in July. Among the leaked documents was a 271-page resea...

