Iran behind Trump campaign hack and leak operation

2024 election considered 'particularly consequential'

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Shutterstock
Image:

Shutterstock

US intelligence agencies confirmed yesterday that the Iranian government was behind the hacking operation targeting key personnel in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The cyberattack came to light earlier this month, when news outlet Politico reported that it had a received a trove of documents belonging to the Trump campaign from an anonymous source.  Shortl...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Trump campaign reports email hack

Hacking

Trump campaign reports email hack

Suggests Iranian involvement as 2024 election heats up

clock 12 August 2024 • 3 min read
Musk's X pushed fake Iran-Israel headline generated by AI chatbot Grok

Threats and Risks

Musk's X pushed fake Iran-Israel headline generated by AI chatbot Grok

AI-generated story that Iran had fired missiles at Tel Aviv were amplified by X's own systems

clock 08 April 2024 • 2 min read
US, UK, Canada seek global coalition to combat state disinformation

Threats and Risks

US, UK, Canada seek global coalition to combat state disinformation

US, UK and Canada have endorsed a framework to tackle information manipulation

clock 27 February 2024 • 3 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

Transport for London hit by cyber incident
Hacking

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

Services unaffected

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 03 September 2024 • 1 min read
Halliburton apparently hit by major cyberattack
Hacking

Halliburton apparently hit by major cyberattack

Source claims attack, but company remains tight-lipped

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 22 August 2024 • 2 min read
Iran behind Trump campaign hack and leak operation
Hacking

Iran behind Trump campaign hack and leak operation

2024 election considered 'particularly consequential'

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 20 August 2024 • 2 min read