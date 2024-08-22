Halliburton apparently hit by major cyberattack

A source says the US oil giant Halliburton was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday.
Halliburton, one of the world's largest oil firms and the top global company in the fracking industry, is dealing with the aftermath of an apparent cyberattack. A person familiar with the matter...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders