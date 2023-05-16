Computing's IT Leaders Summit is back for 2023

We are delighted to announce the return of the highly-popular IT Leaders Summit at Down Hall in Essex on 4th & 5th October.

This event will bring together the most senior and influential voices from IT leaders throughout the UK.

IT leadership is a demanding role in which, paradoxically, technology plays only a minor part. The people and process aspects are much more important, which is why many successful IT leaders hail from non-technical backgrounds.

The ability to build teams with the requisite mix of skills and personalities, the capacity for bridging the divide between tech and the rest of the business, and the vision to see which way the wind is blowing - and adapt accordingly - are common to almost all great IT leaders.

We are fortunate that so many IT leaders are willing to share their expertise with us in using technology to support, augment and even drive the progress of their organisations.

At past events we've heard from luminaries from organisations in all sectors, and of all sizes, about how they've helped turn things around with the judicious application of cloud, automation, analytics, AI and digital. They've helped us cut through the confusion and hype to get at the issues that matter. With flexible working now the norm, and issues with hiring the right skills hitting a new peak, never has this knowledge and experience been more valuable.

This year we're changing the format of the Summit to a two-day residential event, where all attendees will receive a complimentary night's stay at the stunning Down Hall near Stansted, as well as paid-for travel and refreshments.

Register now

Delegates will take part in engaging boardroom appointments with vendors as well as listening to keynotes by the UK's top technology experts. Attendees will thus have a great opportunity to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and make meaningful and long lasting connections for their businesses.

We trialled this new format at our recent Cybersecurity Festival to great success - with attendees noting how our boardroom model allowed them to hear directly from some of the industry's leading vendors, giving them useful knowledge to take back to the office, as well as enhanced networking opportunities over breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Computing's IT Leaders Summit on 4th & 5th October will offer access to exclusive interactive keynotes, panels, deep-dive and networking sessions. Each will cover topics relevant to modern IT, including recruitment and retention, AI and machine learning, making the most of the current recession, cybersecurity, open source and much more.

Please note: free places are limited and strictly reserved for senior IT professionals from end user companies. All registrations are vetted.

To attend this year's IT Leaders Summit, register for a free place here.