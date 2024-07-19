Massive IT outage hits airlines, hospitals and banks around the globe

CrowdStrike update causes Windows to crash

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Massive IT outage affects airlines, hospitals and banks around the globe. Source: Downdetector
Image:

Massive IT outage affects airlines, hospitals and banks around the globe. Source: Downdetector

A massive global IT outage is currently affecting hospitals, banks, airlines, train companies, broadcasters and thousands of other businesses and services across the world, with users reporting Windows crashes and the Microsoft 'blue screen of death' (BSOD).

The disruption was caused by a CrowdStrike Falcon update. CrowdStrike Falcon is a widely used agent-based cybersecurity platform designed to protect endpoints and cloud workloads. Unfortunately in ...

