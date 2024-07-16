Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

We are pleased to announce the shortlist for this year's Cloud Excellence Awards.
The Computing Cloud Excellence Awards honour the products, projects and individuals making this happen. This year's finalists embody both innovation and delivery, taking their ideas through to a successful end state with satisfied customers and provable returns.
We will be honouring the finalists' success at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 18th September, at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. Attendees will enjoy an evening of celebration and networking, with a drinks reception, live entertainment and of course the awards ceremony itself.
After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, our panel of judges has selected the following companies and individuals for their exemplary contributions:
Best Cloud Automation Solution
- UBIO Web Automation
- RELAYTO Salesforce – Before / After
- PagerDuty Automation
- SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform
- Drata's continuous security and compliance automation platform
- Lemongrass Cloud Platform Success Story
- The Boomi Enterprise Platform
Best Cloud Native Product
- Honeycomb.io
- OneResponse Ambulance Electronic Patient Record
- Kissflow Low-code application development
- Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform
- Confluent x 10X – SuperCore
Best Cloud Project (Finance Sector)
- Lloyds Banking Group – AuthZ
- Lloyds Banking Group - Power Platform Centre of Excellence - branch transformation
- Worldline UK&I - Integrale Control migration to Google Cloud
- Direct Line Insurance Group Plc - Direct Line Group cloud desktop transformation
- Ardonagh Advisory - Network improvement programme
Best Cloud Project (Tech Sector)
- Persistent Systems - Persistent Systems and Monument Bank Cloud Platform
- Kocho - A seamless migration and cloud security infrastructure overhaul for Hallo Healthcare Group
- Expert Thinking - Delphix Cloud Data Platform CI/CD and DevSecOps service
- RELAYTO
- Version 1 - Early Careers Programme
Best Cloud Project (Other)
- Masterful migration: easyJet's rapid ascent to the cloud
- VAAMG Consulting Limited - Home Office
- Liverpool FC - Liverpool Football Club and Wasabi Technologies
- Government Digital Service - GOV.UK One Login
- Sellafield Ltd - Journey to a pseudo sovereign cloud at an OS:SNI security posture
- Hyve Managed Hosting - National Television Awards
Best Cloud Support Provider
- Escrow London - Software and SaaS Escrow solutions
- Technology Associates - CoPilot Adoption Assessment workshop
- Hyve Managed Hosting's Extra Mile support culture
- Godel Technologies - Delivering cloud excellence
- IRIS Software Group - Hybrid by design, supporting customers with personalisation
Best use of AI in the Cloud
- RELAYTO Salesforce Before / After
- CSI Ltd - Personalising cancer Patient treatment with innovations in digital pathology
- Ideagen Carbon Accounting
- Darktrace - Darktrace Cloud
- Silverfin
Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year
- Databarracks Jump-Start
- CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform
- Assurestor Limited 2Cloud platforms
- N-Able Cove Data Protection
- Crises Control Cloud DR and Continuity Product
Cloud Management Solution of the Year
- Office Attendance Reporting, VAAMG Consulting
- FinTech Innovation case study RELAYTO
- Lemongrass Cloud Platform Success Story
- Actian Data Platform
Cloud Professional of the Year
- Munish Goswami, VAAMG
- Shobitha Shivakmuar, IBM
- Harshitha Shivakumar, IBM
- Lee Sunter, Worldline UKI
- Ayelet Sachto, Google
- Aaliah Haq, KPMG
Cloud Security Product of the Year (SME)
- Immuniweb - ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test
- CTERA - Enterprise File Services Platform
- One Identity - Cloud PAM Essentials
- LogRhythm - LogRhythm Axon
- Kocho - XDR Rapid Protect
- Atlantic.Net - Atlantic.Net HIPAA compliant cloud hosting
Cloud Security Product of the Year (Other)
- CTERA - Enterprise File Services Platform
- Checkmarx - Checkmarx One
- Portnox - Portnox Cloud
- Cato Networks - Cato SASE Cloud
- CrowdStrike - CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security
- Darktrace - Darktrace Cloud
Cloud Vendor of the Year
- Civo
- Content Guru
- Symmetry
- DigitalOcean
Most Innovative Cloud Product
- Zortrex Ltd - SecureCloudGuard: Revolutionising cloud data protection with Zortrex
- RELAYTO - FinTech innovation case study
- Salt Communications
- Amplitude - Amplitude Digital Analytics Platform
- Civo
- Forterro - Cloud ERP for SME Manufacturers
- Symmetry - bluQube
- HSBC - HSBC Data Science Workbench
- BT Group - Network Cloud
- Payara Services Ltd - Payara Cloud
- Lloyds Banking Group - Low Code Centre of Excellence
MSP of the Year
- Daisy Corporate Services
- Dedalus Group (Healthcare Systems Group)
- Wavenet
- Hyve Managed Hosting
- Kocho
- Infinity Group
- Transputec Ltd
- Ensono
Multi- Hybrid-Cloud Product of the Year
- Zeus Cloud
- CTERA
- Databricks
- IRIS Software Group
Sustainable Use of Cloud
- RELAYTO for Good
- Creative ITC - Building better: sustainable cloud solutions transforming the AEC industry
- GOV.UK One Login - Digital sustainability
Join us as we honour these remarkable individuals and businesses and their contributions to technology reserving your place at the event now.