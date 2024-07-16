Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

Congratulations to our finalists

clock • 4 min read
Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024
Image:

Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

We are pleased to announce the shortlist for this year's Cloud Excellence Awards.

The Computing Cloud Excellence Awards honour the products, projects and individuals making this happen. This year's finalists embody both innovation and delivery, taking their ideas through to a successful end state with satisfied customers and provable returns. 

We will be honouring the finalists' success at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 18th September, at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. Attendees will enjoy an evening of celebration and networking, with a drinks reception, live entertainment and of course the awards ceremony itself.

Click here to book your place at the ceremony

After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, our panel of judges has selected the following companies and individuals for their exemplary contributions:

Best Cloud Automation Solution

  • UBIO Web Automation
  • RELAYTO Salesforce – Before / After
  • PagerDuty Automation
  • SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform
  • Drata's continuous security and compliance automation platform
  • Lemongrass Cloud Platform Success Story
  • The Boomi Enterprise Platform 

Best Cloud Native Product

  • Honeycomb.io
  • OneResponse Ambulance Electronic Patient Record
  • Kissflow Low-code application development
  • Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform
  • Confluent x 10X – SuperCore

Best Cloud Project (Finance Sector)

  • Lloyds Banking Group – AuthZ
  • Lloyds Banking Group - Power Platform Centre of Excellence - branch transformation
  • Worldline UK&I - Integrale Control migration to Google Cloud
  • Direct Line Insurance Group Plc - Direct Line Group cloud desktop transformation
  • Ardonagh Advisory - Network improvement programme

 Best Cloud Project (Tech Sector)

  • Persistent Systems - Persistent Systems and Monument Bank Cloud Platform
  • Kocho - A seamless migration and cloud security infrastructure overhaul for Hallo Healthcare Group
  • Expert Thinking - Delphix Cloud Data Platform CI/CD and DevSecOps service
  • RELAYTO
  • Version 1 - Early Careers Programme

Best Cloud Project (Other)

  • Masterful migration: easyJet's rapid ascent to the cloud
  • VAAMG Consulting Limited - Home Office
  • Liverpool FC - Liverpool Football Club and Wasabi Technologies
  • Government Digital Service - GOV.UK One Login
  • Sellafield Ltd - Journey to a pseudo sovereign cloud at an OS:SNI security posture
  • Hyve Managed Hosting - National Television Awards 

Best Cloud Support Provider

  • Escrow London - Software and SaaS Escrow solutions
  • Technology Associates - CoPilot Adoption Assessment workshop
  • Hyve Managed Hosting's Extra Mile support culture
  • Godel Technologies - Delivering cloud excellence
  • IRIS Software Group - Hybrid by design, supporting customers with personalisation

Best use of AI in the Cloud

  • RELAYTO Salesforce Before / After 
  • CSI Ltd - Personalising cancer Patient treatment with innovations in digital pathology 
  • Ideagen Carbon Accounting
  • Darktrace - Darktrace Cloud
  • Silverfin

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

  • Databarracks Jump-Start
  • CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform
  • Assurestor Limited 2Cloud platforms
  • N-Able Cove Data Protection
  • Crises Control Cloud DR and Continuity Product

 Cloud Management Solution of the Year

  • Office Attendance Reporting, VAAMG Consulting
  • FinTech Innovation case study RELAYTO
  • Lemongrass Cloud Platform Success Story
  • Actian Data Platform

Cloud Professional of the Year

  • Munish Goswami, VAAMG
  • Shobitha Shivakmuar, IBM
  • Harshitha Shivakumar, IBM
  • Lee Sunter, Worldline UKI
  • Ayelet Sachto, Google
  • Aaliah Haq, KPMG

Cloud Security Product of the Year (SME)

  • Immuniweb - ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test
  • CTERA - Enterprise File Services Platform
  • One Identity - Cloud PAM Essentials
  • LogRhythm - LogRhythm Axon
  • Kocho - XDR Rapid Protect
  • Atlantic.Net - Atlantic.Net HIPAA compliant cloud hosting

Cloud Security Product of the Year (Other)

  • CTERA - Enterprise File Services Platform
  • Checkmarx - Checkmarx One
  • Portnox - Portnox Cloud
  • Cato Networks - Cato SASE Cloud
  • CrowdStrike - CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security
  • Darktrace - Darktrace Cloud

 Cloud Vendor of the Year

  • Civo
  • Content Guru
  • Symmetry
  • DigitalOcean

Most Innovative Cloud Product

  • Zortrex Ltd - SecureCloudGuard: Revolutionising cloud data protection with Zortrex
  • RELAYTO - FinTech innovation case study
  • Salt Communications
  • Amplitude - Amplitude Digital Analytics Platform
  • Civo
  • Forterro - Cloud ERP for SME Manufacturers
  • Symmetry - bluQube
  • HSBC - HSBC Data Science Workbench
  • BT Group - Network Cloud
  • Payara Services Ltd - Payara Cloud
  • Lloyds Banking Group - Low Code Centre of Excellence

 MSP of the Year

  • Daisy Corporate Services
  • Dedalus Group (Healthcare Systems Group)
  • Wavenet
  • Hyve Managed Hosting
  • Kocho
  • Infinity Group
  • Transputec Ltd
  • Ensono

Multi- Hybrid-Cloud Product of the Year

  • Zeus Cloud
  • CTERA
  • Databricks
  • IRIS Software Group

Sustainable Use of Cloud

  • RELAYTO for Good
  • Creative ITC - Building better: sustainable cloud solutions transforming the AEC industry
  • GOV.UK One Login - Digital sustainability

Join us as we honour these remarkable individuals and businesses and their contributions to technology reserving your place at the event now. 

Related Topics

You may also like
Enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

Cloud Computing

Enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

Enter today!

clock 28 March 2024 • 1 min read
Interview: Assurestor, Cloud Excellence Awards Winner

Cloud Computing

Interview: Assurestor, Cloud Excellence Awards Winner

'This win validates us in our position as a service-driven business, completely laser-focused on protecting business data, through partnerships with our hand-selected resellers'

clock 23 October 2023 • 4 min read
Cloud quality: Announcing the winners of the 2023 Cloud Excellence Awards

Cloud Computing

Cloud quality: Announcing the winners of the 2023 Cloud Excellence Awards

The pinnacle of the UK's cloud industry

clock 21 September 2023 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

HPE's acquisition of Juniper likely to be approved by EU, report

CrowdStrike outage to cost $44m per Fortune 500 company, report

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024
Cloud and Infrastructure

Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

Congratulations to our finalists

Computing Staff
clock 16 July 2024 • 4 min read
How DTLA finalist The AA is driving to digital
Cloud and Infrastructure

How DTLA finalist The AA is driving to digital

'We are now leading the market with digital convenience'

James Stenhouse
clock 26 June 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft quietly shelved underwater datacentre project
Cloud and Infrastructure

Microsoft quietly shelved underwater datacentre project

Lessons have been learned from Project Natick, says Microsoft’s Noelle Walsh

Graeme Burton
clock 25 June 2024 • 2 min read