Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

We are pleased to announce the shortlist for this year's Cloud Excellence Awards.

The Computing Cloud Excellence Awards honour the products, projects and individuals making this happen. This year's finalists embody both innovation and delivery, taking their ideas through to a successful end state with satisfied customers and provable returns.

We will be honouring the finalists' success at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 18th September, at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. Attendees will enjoy an evening of celebration and networking, with a drinks reception, live entertainment and of course the awards ceremony itself.

Click here to book your place at the ceremony

After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, our panel of judges has selected the following companies and individuals for their exemplary contributions:

Best Cloud Automation Solution

UBIO Web Automation

RELAYTO Salesforce – Before / After

PagerDuty Automation

SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform

Drata's continuous security and compliance automation platform

Lemongrass Cloud Platform Success Story

The Boomi Enterprise Platform

Best Cloud Native Product

Honeycomb.io

OneResponse Ambulance Electronic Patient Record

Kissflow Low-code application development

Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform

Confluent x 10X – SuperCore

Best Cloud Project (Finance Sector)

Lloyds Banking Group – AuthZ

Lloyds Banking Group - Power Platform Centre of Excellence - branch transformation

Worldline UK&I - Integrale Control migration to Google Cloud

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc - Direct Line Group cloud desktop transformation

Ardonagh Advisory - Network improvement programme

Best Cloud Project (Tech Sector)

Persistent Systems - Persistent Systems and Monument Bank Cloud Platform

Kocho - A seamless migration and cloud security infrastructure overhaul for Hallo Healthcare Group

Expert Thinking - Delphix Cloud Data Platform CI/CD and DevSecOps service

RELAYTO

Version 1 - Early Careers Programme

Best Cloud Project (Other)

Masterful migration: easyJet's rapid ascent to the cloud

VAAMG Consulting Limited - Home Office

Liverpool FC - Liverpool Football Club and Wasabi Technologies

Government Digital Service - GOV.UK One Login

Sellafield Ltd - Journey to a pseudo sovereign cloud at an OS:SNI security posture

Hyve Managed Hosting - National Television Awards

Best Cloud Support Provider

Escrow London - Software and SaaS Escrow solutions

Technology Associates - CoPilot Adoption Assessment workshop

Hyve Managed Hosting's Extra Mile support culture

Godel Technologies - Delivering cloud excellence

IRIS Software Group - Hybrid by design, supporting customers with personalisation

Best use of AI in the Cloud

RELAYTO Salesforce Before / After

CSI Ltd - Personalising cancer Patient treatment with innovations in digital pathology

Ideagen Carbon Accounting

Darktrace - Darktrace Cloud

Silverfin

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

Databarracks Jump-Start

CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform

Assurestor Limited 2Cloud platforms

N-Able Cove Data Protection

Crises Control Cloud DR and Continuity Product

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Office Attendance Reporting, VAAMG Consulting

FinTech Innovation case study RELAYTO

Lemongrass Cloud Platform Success Story

Actian Data Platform

Cloud Professional of the Year

Munish Goswami, VAAMG

Shobitha Shivakmuar, IBM

Harshitha Shivakumar, IBM

Lee Sunter, Worldline UKI

Ayelet Sachto, Google

Aaliah Haq, KPMG

Cloud Security Product of the Year (SME)

Immuniweb - ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test

CTERA - Enterprise File Services Platform

One Identity - Cloud PAM Essentials

LogRhythm - LogRhythm Axon

Kocho - XDR Rapid Protect

Atlantic.Net - Atlantic.Net HIPAA compliant cloud hosting

Cloud Security Product of the Year (Other)

CTERA - Enterprise File Services Platform

Checkmarx - Checkmarx One

Portnox - Portnox Cloud

Cato Networks - Cato SASE Cloud

CrowdStrike - CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

Darktrace - Darktrace Cloud

Cloud Vendor of the Year

Civo

Content Guru

Symmetry

DigitalOcean

Most Innovative Cloud Product

Zortrex Ltd - SecureCloudGuard: Revolutionising cloud data protection with Zortrex

RELAYTO - FinTech innovation case study

Salt Communications

Amplitude - Amplitude Digital Analytics Platform

Civo

Forterro - Cloud ERP for SME Manufacturers

Symmetry - bluQube

HSBC - HSBC Data Science Workbench

BT Group - Network Cloud

Payara Services Ltd - Payara Cloud

Lloyds Banking Group - Low Code Centre of Excellence

MSP of the Year

Daisy Corporate Services

Dedalus Group (Healthcare Systems Group)

Wavenet

Hyve Managed Hosting

Kocho

Infinity Group

Transputec Ltd

Ensono

Multi- Hybrid-Cloud Product of the Year

Zeus Cloud

CTERA

Databricks

IRIS Software Group

Sustainable Use of Cloud

RELAYTO for Good

Creative ITC - Building better: sustainable cloud solutions transforming the AEC industry

GOV.UK One Login - Digital sustainability

Join us as we honour these remarkable individuals and businesses and their contributions to technology reserving your place at the event now.