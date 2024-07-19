Cisco patches critical flaw in Secure Email Gateway appliances

Patch devices immediately

clock • 3 min read
Cisco patches critical flaw in Security Email Gateway appliances
Image:

Cisco patches critical flaw in Security Email Gateway appliances

Businesses using Cisco Secure Email Gateways (SEG) are urged to update their systems immediately following the disclosure of a critical vulnerability that could grant attackers complete control over affected devices.

Tracked as CVE-2024-20401, the vulnerability resides in the way SEG appliances handle email attachments when specific security features are enabled. While Cisco has patched the flaw, it is class...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Disney faces potential data breach, hacker group claims massive leak

Hacking

Disney faces potential data breach, hacker group claims massive leak

NullBulge says motive is to expose potential corporate malpractices

clock 15 July 2024 • 2 min read
Blast-RADIUS: Major vulnerability found in common protocol

Threats and Risks

Blast-RADIUS: Major vulnerability found in common protocol

Used everywhere, from home internet to VPNs

clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Threats and Risks

Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Exploits weaknesses in two key components

clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

French internet attacked during Olympics

Executives hype AI benefits while employees struggle with increased workloads, survey reveals

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks
Threats and Risks

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Now-patched bug allowed attackers to circumvent Microsoft AD authentication checks

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report
Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Malicious 'ghost' DaaS network spreading malware through GitHub
Threats and Risks

Malicious 'ghost' DaaS network spreading malware through GitHub

Social engineering and GitHub reputation key to effectiveness

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 25 July 2024 • 2 min read