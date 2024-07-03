Announcing the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024

Last night we held the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024, celebrating the best people, projects teams and companies in UK tech today.
The night, hosted at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, began with a champagne reception and a welcome speech by Computing editor Tom Allen, who congratulated the finalists and highlighted the important work the tech industry is doing in the UK.
Following a delicious three-course dinner, comedian Emmanuel Sonubi took to the stage, providing everyone with a much-needed laugh after six weeks of British political headlines.
And finally, it was time for the awards. Split into Project, Organisational and Personal Excellence categories, they covered the entire tech sector - from returning favourites like Digital Project of the Year, to the brand new Engineer of the Year.
So, who were the winners?
Project Excellence
Best Automation Project
Winner: Destin Solutions
Best Not-for-Profit Project
Winner: Esynergy - Marie Curie & esynergy, Single Customer View Platform
Best Public Sector Digital Project
Winner: North Sea Transition Authority - Digital Energy Platform
Highly commended: Department for Work and Pensions - Get your State Pension
Best Public Sector Partner Project
Winner: The Crown Prosecution Service & esynergy
Digital Project of the Year
Winner: Mitie - Digital Supplier Platform
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
Winner: Vodafone UK & Accenture - VOXI Chatbot
Highly commended: Content Guru
Machine Learning / AI Public Sector Project of the Year
Winner: C2-Ai - Transforming how the NHS tackles the biggest healthcare challenge in generations
Highly commended: Transport for London - Smart Station Willesden Green
Mobile Project of the Year
Winner: Lloyds Banking Group - Devices and Digital Experience Lab
Highly commended: Sainsburys - ChopChop moving into the Sainsburys' Groceries Mobile App
Most Successful Environmental Project
Winner: Openreach Technology and TCS - woORION
Highly commended: AtNorth - Sustainable Colocation Reduces CO2 by 92%
Organisational Excellence
Best Place to Work in Digital
Winner: Imperial War Museums
Digital Transformation of the Year
Winner: Triad Group
Digital Service Company of the Year
Winner: Cloudsource
Digital Diversity Initiative of the Year
Winner: Zero Gravity - Zero Gravity & HSBC
Personal Excellence
Digital Team of the Year
Winner: Luminance - Research & Development Team
Development Team of the Year
Winner: Government Digital Service – IPV Core team
Digital Ambassador of the Year
Winner: Karen Pitt - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
Highly commended: Sarah Tulip - Cognizant
Digital Hero of the Year
Winner: Paul Martin - Daisy Corporate Services
Highly commended: Sumitra Varma- The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
Engineer of the Year
Winner: Wayne Young - Nationwide
Highly commended: Elizabeth Excell - Lloyds Banking Group
Young Digital Professional of the Year
Winner: Tom Bowman - BT Group
CTO of the Year
Winner: Tom Clark - The Ardonagh Group
CDO of the Year
Winner: John Seabourn - North Sea Transition Authority
Highly commended: Richard Corbridge - Department for Work and Pensions