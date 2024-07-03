Announcing the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024

The night, hosted at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, began with a champagne reception and a welcome speech by Computing editor Tom Allen, who congratulated the finalists and highlighted the important work the tech industry is doing in the UK.

Following a delicious three-course dinner, comedian Emmanuel Sonubi took to the stage, providing everyone with a much-needed laugh after six weeks of British political headlines.

And finally, it was time for the awards. Split into Project, Organisational and Personal Excellence categories, they covered the entire tech sector - from returning favourites like Digital Project of the Year, to the brand new Engineer of the Year.

So, who were the winners?

Project Excellence

Best Automation Project

Winner: Destin Solutions

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Winner: Esynergy - Marie Curie & esynergy, Single Customer View Platform

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Winner: North Sea Transition Authority - Digital Energy Platform

Highly commended: Department for Work and Pensions - Get your State Pension

Best Public Sector Partner Project

Winner: The Crown Prosecution Service & esynergy

Digital Project of the Year

Winner: Mitie - Digital Supplier Platform

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year

Winner: Vodafone UK & Accenture - VOXI Chatbot

Highly commended: Content Guru

Machine Learning / AI Public Sector Project of the Year

Winner: C2-Ai - Transforming how the NHS tackles the biggest healthcare challenge in generations

Highly commended: Transport for London - Smart Station Willesden Green

Mobile Project of the Year

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group - Devices and Digital Experience Lab

Highly commended: Sainsburys - ChopChop moving into the Sainsburys' Groceries Mobile App

Most Successful Environmental Project

Winner: Openreach Technology and TCS - woORION

Highly commended: AtNorth - Sustainable Colocation Reduces CO2 by 92%

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to Work in Digital

Winner: Imperial War Museums

Digital Transformation of the Year

Winner: Triad Group

Digital Service Company of the Year

Winner: Cloudsource

Digital Diversity Initiative of the Year

Winner: Zero Gravity - Zero Gravity & HSBC

Personal Excellence

Digital Team of the Year

Winner: Luminance - Research & Development Team

Development Team of the Year

Winner: Government Digital Service – IPV Core team

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Karen Pitt - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

Highly commended: Sarah Tulip - Cognizant

Digital Hero of the Year

Winner: Paul Martin - Daisy Corporate Services

Highly commended: Sumitra Varma- The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Engineer of the Year

Winner: Wayne Young - Nationwide

Highly commended: Elizabeth Excell - Lloyds Banking Group

Young Digital Professional of the Year

Winner: Tom Bowman - BT Group

CTO of the Year

Winner: Tom Clark - The Ardonagh Group

CDO of the Year

Winner: John Seabourn - North Sea Transition Authority

Highly commended: Richard Corbridge - Department for Work and Pensions