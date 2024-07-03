Announcing the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024

A glamorous night that saw finalists pull out all the stops

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Last night we held the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024, celebrating the best people, projects teams and companies in UK tech today.

The night, hosted at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, began with a champagne reception and a welcome speech by Computing editor Tom Allen, who congratulated the finalists and highlighted the important work the tech industry is doing in the UK.

Following a delicious three-course dinner, comedian Emmanuel Sonubi took to the stage, providing everyone with a much-needed laugh after six weeks of British political headlines.

And finally, it was time for the awards. Split into Project, Organisational and Personal Excellence categories, they covered the entire tech sector - from returning favourites like Digital Project of the Year, to the brand new Engineer of the Year.

So, who were the winners?

Project Excellence

Best Automation Project

Winner: Destin Solutions 

Best Not-for-Profit Project 

Winner: Esynergy - Marie Curie & esynergy, Single Customer View Platform 

Best Public Sector Digital Project 

Winner: North Sea Transition Authority - Digital Energy Platform 

Highly commended: Department for Work and Pensions - Get your State Pension 

Best Public Sector Partner Project 

Winner: The Crown Prosecution Service & esynergy 

Digital Project of the Year 

Winner: Mitie - Digital Supplier Platform 

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year 

Winner: Vodafone UK & Accenture - VOXI Chatbot 

Highly commended: Content Guru 

Machine Learning / AI Public Sector Project of the Year 

Winner: C2-Ai - Transforming how the NHS tackles the biggest healthcare challenge in generations 

Highly commended: Transport for London - Smart Station Willesden Green 

Mobile Project of the Year

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group - Devices and Digital Experience Lab 

Highly commended: Sainsburys - ChopChop moving into the Sainsburys' Groceries Mobile App 

Most Successful Environmental Project 

Winner:  Openreach Technology and TCS - woORION 

Highly commended: AtNorth - Sustainable Colocation Reduces CO2 by 92% 

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to Work in Digital 

Winner: Imperial War Museums 

Digital Transformation of the Year

Winner: Triad Group 

Digital Service Company of the Year 

Winner: Cloudsource

Digital Diversity Initiative of the Year 

Winner: Zero Gravity - Zero Gravity & HSBC 

Personal Excellence

Digital Team of the Year

Winner: Luminance - Research & Development Team 

Development Team of the Year

Winner: Government Digital Service – IPV Core team 

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Karen Pitt - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency 

Highly commended: Sarah Tulip - Cognizant 

Digital Hero of the Year

Winner: Paul Martin - Daisy Corporate Services  

Highly commended: Sumitra Varma- The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency 

Engineer of the Year

Winner: Wayne Young - Nationwide 

Highly commended: Elizabeth Excell - Lloyds Banking Group 

Young Digital Professional of the Year

Winner: Tom Bowman - BT Group 

CTO of the Year 

Winner: Tom Clark - The Ardonagh Group 

CDO of the Year

Winner: John Seabourn - North Sea Transition Authority  

Highly commended: Richard Corbridge - Department for Work and Pensions 

