IT Leaders Summit
Trainline CTO Mark Holt: Digital transformation is all about constantly 'iterating' apps, features and services
Strip processes down to the essentials, organise around small, empowered teams - and dump legacy Oracle tech and shift to the cloud, suggests Holt
Google asks, what does the cloud worker mean for business?
The cloud worker is replacing the knowledge worker in the enterprise space
Big data in Excel? 'Bad idea!' IBM's top tips on managing analytics projects
IBM high-performance computing and medical data expert, Janis Landry-Lane, provides five tips for better big data
The Met Office: Data science in an organisation full of scientists
Data scientists better for finding answers to business questions, rather than scientific ones, suggests Met Office CIO Charles Ewen
Mimecast talks social engineering, and how your organisation can be compromised in just 82 seconds
And email is still the path of least resistance
'A lot of third parties don't understand the business,' says Hargreaves Lansdown CIO
'The sales guy may say he loves your business, but believe me he doesn't,' says David Davies
Beware of big data visualisation tools that claim to help you derive hidden meaning - Pentaho
'We're so good at detecting patterns that we detect patterns that aren't there,' says Wael Elrifai
How can IT leaders prevent data breaches?
Mimecast's Orlando Scott-Cowley discusses the ways that CIOs can raise cyber security awareness by using new, unexpected methods to catch employees' attention
Experiment with big data now, and worry about ROI later, advises Pentaho 'guru'
The sooner you discover the best way to exploit big data the better
From backroom to boardroom: an interview with CIO of the Year David Davies
UK IT Industry Awards CIO of the Year David Davies talks about his loathing for IT fads, respect for Oracle and aversion to cloud, and explains why giving CIOs a seat on the board is a sure way to boost enterprise efficiency
Research: Anatomy of the perfect CIO
What are the personality traits required of this most demanding of roles? Computing interviewed 12 CIOs to find out
Warning for big data over EU Data Protection Directive
DLA Piper's Andrew Dyson highlights potential impact of EU Data Protection Directive on companies' big data plans