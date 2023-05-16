UK's policing minister argues for more facial recognition

According to the Financial Times, the Home Office has held confidential meetings with the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner (BSCC), Fraser Sampson, to discuss Philp's ambition to broaden the implementation of facial recognition in law enforcement.

A report on facial recognition is set to be presented to Parliament today, prepared by academics Pete Fussey and William Webster, and commissioned by the Office of the BSCC.

The report scrutinises the provisions outlined in the UK's new Data Protection Bill, and argues that the proposed legislation will diminish the level of surveillance oversight.

As the report highlights, Philp has expressed a "strong" inclination to integrate facial recognition technology into policing efforts. He is exploring additional measures the government can take to assist law enforcement in this regard.

The proposed expansion is likely to investigate the integration of facial recognition technology with police body-worn video.

The use of facial recognition technology has encountered extensive criticism and scrutiny due to its potential impact on privacy and human rights.

Privacy advocates and independent researchers contend that the technology is flawed and biased, particularly in its treatment of individuals with darker skin tones.

In February Sampson emphasised the need for "clear and comprehensive" regulations to govern the use of AI and biometrics by the police.

Sampson's annual report, submitted to Parliament on 9th February, addressed the growing use of technologies like dashcams, drones and body-worn video within law enforcement.

He warned that the regulation of surveillance technology is lagging behind its evolving capabilities. He also highlighted the ambiguity surrounding the future regulation of law enforcement's adoption of new surveillance technologies.

"I believe that many of the issues raised in my report show that we urgently need to wake up to the opportunities presented, and the threats posed, by the explosion of capability in AI-driven biometric surveillance," Sampson noted.

The commissioner recommended that the UK establish a framework to ensure sufficient regulation and accountability when dealing with the potential risks associated with AI-driven biometrics.

Recently, the Metropolitan Police conducted a review of the technology's effectiveness and reported no statistically significant bias about race and gender. The Met also claimed that the likelihood of a false match is just 1 in 6,000.

The UK's Data Protection and Information Bill suggests eliminating the obligation for a surveillance camera code of practice and abolishing the position of the BSCC.

"We are really at a critical moment in the expansion of surveillance technology. We need to think carefully about the value of this technology for policing," report co-author Pete Fussey told the FT.

He warned that incoming data protection legislation represents a reduction in the already limited regulations and oversight of this technology.

Fussey also emphasised the need for mechanisms to ensure facial recognition technology is used lawfully and responsibly.