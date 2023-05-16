Microsoft to discontinue Windows 10 21H2 support

Windows 10 version 21H2 will no longer receive support from Microsoft, starting next month.

"On June 13, 2023, Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions of Windows 10, version 21H2 will reach end of servicing," the company said in its Windows Health Dashboard.

"The upcoming June 2023 security update, to be released on June 13, 2023, will be the last update available for these versions," Microsoft noted. After the 13th June, devices operating on 21H2 will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates - which include safeguards against new security risks.

Customers who reach out to Microsoft Support after 13th June will be advised to update their device to the latest Windows 10 version or consider upgrading to Windows 11 to receive continued support.

Microsoft has also announced its plans to initiate an automatic update process for users currently running Windows 10 version 21H2, transitioning them to version 22H2. This update will be applicable to all consumer and non-managed enterprise PCs that are either at or within a few months of reaching the end of servicing.

By forcefully transitioning users to version 22H2, Microsoft aims to minimise OS fragmentation. it will also ensure devices remain supported and continue to receive important monthly updates.

Microsoft has not yet announced a date for the forced update, but has assured users they will be able to choose a time.

"For these devices, you will be able to choose a convenient time for your device to restart and complete the update," the company said.

Microsoft confirmed that Windows 10 version 22H2 will be the last iteration of the operating system last month. Consequently, the company will no longer release feature updates for Windows 10. However, security updates will continue until 14th October 2025.

Microsoft has outlined its support plans for Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021, extending support until January 12th, 2027. Additionally, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 will be supported until January 13th, 2032.

In terms of usage, Windows 10 has maintained a relatively stable position over the past year, with approximately 71% usage reported last month.

In March 2022, Windows 10 accounted for slightly over 73% of usage. However, there has been a shift since then as it loses ground to Windows 11. Microsoft's new OS rose from nearly 9% usage March to 23% in April.