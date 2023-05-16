Cybersecurity Festival

Leadership

Learn, collaborate and tackle your biggest pain-points.

clock 16 May 2023 • 2 min read
Embrace neurodiversity and close the cyber skills gap, says Cybersecurity Festival keynote

Skills

Recognising and supporting neurodiversity could help close the skills gap

clock 15 May 2023 • 3 min read
Accidental exclusion exacerbating cyber's staffing problem

Careers and Skills

Many people who would excel in cybersecurity roles see no obvious way in, with those that do make it getting stuck in entry-level positions

clock 12 May 2023 • 4 min read
Shift everywhere for modern application security

Security

Patrick Doherty from Checkmarx spoke on Day 1 of the Cybersecurity Festival about how to address the challenges of modern AppSec

clock 12 May 2023 • 2 min read
Cyber no longer attractive for insurers, and public sector can't afford it: Cybersecurity Festival

Security

Prices have spiked – but the pendulum will swing back, said panellists

clock 12 May 2023 • 3 min read
What is cyber's 'ultimate weapon'?

Security

Learn more at the Cybersecurity Festival

clock 09 May 2023 • 1 min read
IT Essentials: New home, same old security

Security

I put last week's bank holiday to great use. Living by the sea means every sunny weekend is an excuse to break out a deckchair and replace my blood with ice cream and doughnuts. The prospect of doing so was certainly attractive. Instead, I moved house....

clock 05 May 2023 • 2 min read
One week to go to the Cybersecurity Festival

Leadership

Two days of education and entertainment - for free

clock 03 May 2023 • 1 min read
Cyber doesn't have a skills gap, says Holly Foxcroft

Security

Cyber's real gap is in communication, not skills

clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read
Cybersecurity Festival 2023: Meet the Advisory Board

Security

Leading UK security experts, who have been there and done it all

clock 17 April 2023 • 4 min read
