Recognising and supporting neurodiversity could help close the skills gap
Many people who would excel in cybersecurity roles see no obvious way in, with those that do make it getting stuck in entry-level positions
Patrick Doherty from Checkmarx spoke on Day 1 of the Cybersecurity Festival about how to address the challenges of modern AppSec
Prices have spiked – but the pendulum will swing back, said panellists
I put last week's bank holiday to great use. Living by the sea means every sunny weekend is an excuse to break out a deckchair and replace my blood with ice cream and doughnuts. The prospect of doing so was certainly attractive. Instead, I moved house....
Cyber's real gap is in communication, not skills
