Charity IT Leaders appoints its first CEO

Charity IT Leaders has appointed its first ever CEO, Tree Hall. Hall has worked for the organisation since March 2019 as Business Manager.

The organisations says that she has delivered significant growth in its sponsorship programme, as well as building the organisation's online presence and developing the membership proposition.

She takes on the CEO position with a remit to broaden the membership programme and reach out to a wider range of not-for-profit organisations, while developing relationships with stakeholders. In addition, she will be responsible for developing the organisation's infrastructure and capacity, as well as building its voice and presence in the sector. She will formally take up the position on 1st May.

Laura Dawson, Charity IT Leaders' trustee and CIO at LSE, explained that the appointment signals the organisation's ambition to expand and increase its impact. "For the last 20 years we've supported organisations and individuals across the voluntary sector, enabling them to unlock the potential of IT and digital. We're now at a stage where the appointment of a CEO is a vital step in delivering continued growth and expanding our activities and reach."

With over 100 members in their growing network, Charity IT Leaders supports individuals in developing their skills, whether as emerging leaders, or as the current drivers of technology and digital across the voluntary sector. Using the knowledge, experience and innovation within the membership, Charity IT Leaders also supports organisations in leveraging the greatest impact from their IT and digital strategies.

Hall has a background as a marketeer and fundraiser. The organisation pointed to this, combined with her recent work for a specialist IT consultancy, as some of the reasons behind her appointment. CITL added that the trustees have been impressed with her knowledge of the IT sector, and the enagement she has with members and sponsors.

Dan Hall, Chair of Trustees, and Director of IT at the GDST said, "This is a significant development for Charity IT Leaders. Having a paid CEO will enable us to deliver a significant step-change in the support we can offer our members across the not for profit sector."