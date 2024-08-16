Announcing the shortlist for the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2024

Now in its eighth year, this prestigious event continues to shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of women across various stages of their tech careers.

Scheduled for the 27th November at the Hilton Park Lane in London, the awards ceremony will recognise the contributions of the women making significant strides in a field where they remain underrepresented.

Despite recent progress in diversity, the tech industry still faces challenges in achieving gender parity. The Women in Tech Excellence Awards play a crucial role in addressing this imbalance by providing visible role models and inspiring the next generation of female tech professionals.

The impact of these awards extends far beyond the ceremony itself. Through extensive coverage on Computing, including videos, galleries and articles, these remarkable women's achievements reach hundreds of thousands of IT professionals, amplifying their influence and inspiring others to pursue careers in technology.

The shortlist spans categories from Graduate of the Year to IT Leader of the Year, showcasing both emerging talent and seasoned professionals.

This year's nominees exemplify the innovation, leadership, and perseverance that are driving positive change in the tech sector.

As the countdown to the awards night begins, the anticipation is building for an evening that not only honours individual accomplishments but also contributes to the broader goal of creating a more inclusive and diverse tech industry.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2024 stand as a testament to the power of recognition in driving change and shaping the future of technology.

