'Whole world of complexity' for energy companies to deliver on government promises, says energy CTO

Christina Scott, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Ovo Energy, explains that the government announces schemes to help the public, but the details of how they can be implemented doesn’t come until much later
Government schemes designed to help the public cope with rising energy bills are extremely difficult for utilities to implement as the essential details comes much later. That's according to Chr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders