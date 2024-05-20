IT leaders: Computing research 'informs buying decisions'

IT leaders say Computing’s latest research into cloud providers’ ESG efforts shines a light on this complex area of procurement.
In a difficult economy, it would be no surprise if companies neglected eco-friendly efforts in the struggle to survive. But, as reactions to Computing's latest research show, they would do it witho...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders