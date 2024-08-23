AI to transform software developer roles at AWS, CEO predicts

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman has suggested that the rapid advancement of AI technology in the near future could lead to a significant shift in the roles of software developers at the company.
In a leaked recording of a recent internal fireside chat, Garman predicted that within the next few years, many coding tasks could be automated, forcing developers to acquire new skills and focus o...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders