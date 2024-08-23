AI to transform software developer roles at AWS, CEO predicts

Coders may have to learn other skills says Matt Garman

AI to transform software developer roles at AWS, CEO predicts
AI to transform software developer roles at AWS, CEO predicts

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman has suggested that the rapid advancement of AI technology in the near future could lead to a significant shift in the roles of software developers at the company.

In a leaked recording of a recent internal fireside chat, Garman predicted that within the next few years, many coding tasks could be automated, forcing developers to acquire new skills and focus o...

