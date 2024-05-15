CIOs can't afford to wait for AI transformation

Invest in tech and talent now

clock • 3 min read
CIOs can't afford to wait for AI transformation

The AI wave isn’t on the horizon. It’s already here – and most CIOs are not well prepared.

Both IT leaders and their organisations are underprepared to protect their companies from the threats, but also to exploit the opportunities, the AI era will bring. Most corporates have been hap...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Acoustic data that once took years to decipher can now be analysed in days

clock 04 June 2024 • 6 min read
Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Social Networking

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

BBC investigation finds fake, AI generated videos being shared by genuine users and bots

clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Corporate

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Another round of layoffs at the Redmond giant

clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats
Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Acoustic data that once took years to decipher can now be analysed in days

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 04 June 2024 • 6 min read
Mistral unveils AI code-generation model Codestral
Artificial Intelligence

Mistral unveils AI code-generation model Codestral

The model has already undergone testing by JetBrains, SourceGraph, LlamaIndex and others

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 May 2024 • 2 min read
Reddit versus OpenAI bodes well for content owners
Artificial Intelligence

Reddit versus OpenAI bodes well for content owners

Owners are driven to act when scraping hits their bottom line

James Longster
clock 28 May 2024 • 3 min read