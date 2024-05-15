CIOs can't afford to wait for AI transformation

The AI wave isn’t on the horizon. It’s already here – and most CIOs are not well prepared.
Both IT leaders and their organisations are underprepared to protect their companies from the threats, but also to exploit the opportunities, the AI era will bring. Most corporates have been hap...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders