Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs

Despite Linux's growth, Windows remains the dominant desktop operating system

clock • 3 min read
Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs
Image:

Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs

Linux has achieved a new high in desktop market share, according to the latest data from Statcounter.

The open source operating system accounted for 4.45% of the global desktop operating system market as of July 2024, compared to 3.12% market share in July 2023. This significant rise marks a rap...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft apps for macOS vulnerable to hacking, researchers find

Threats and Risks

Microsoft apps for macOS vulnerable to hacking, researchers find

Hackers could inject malicious code to control access to camera, mic and data

clock 20 August 2024 • 3 min read
Database developer introduces new licensing model

Licensing

Database developer introduces new licensing model

Charging more based on customer revenue

clock 16 August 2024 • 3 min read
Malware campaign hijacks hundreds of thousands of browsers

Threats and Risks

Malware campaign hijacks hundreds of thousands of browsers

Forcibly installs malicious browser extensions and alters core browser files

clock 12 August 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Operating Systems

Microsoft overhauls Windows update process, announces smaller 'checkpoint' updates
Operating Systems

Microsoft overhauls Windows update process, announces smaller 'checkpoint' updates

New system will deliver updates in smaller, incremental packages

Dev Kundaliya
clock 19 July 2024 • 2 min read
German state Schleswig-Holstein ditches Windows for Linux
Operating Systems

German state Schleswig-Holstein ditches Windows for Linux

State government undertakes massive migration of 30,000 systems

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 April 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft rushes emergency updates to address Windows Server crashes
Operating Systems

Microsoft rushes emergency updates to address Windows Server crashes

Problems caused by latest Patch Tuesday update

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 March 2024 • 2 min read